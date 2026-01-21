Book finally returned after 46 years with a note and a smiley face

Don’t let anyone tell you to read at anything other than your own pace. However, 46 years is definitely a long time.

The County of San Diego reports in an Instagram post that a book was finally returned to the La Mesa County Library nearly five decades after it was checked out in May 1980.

Along with the long forgotten tome, the borrower included a note that read, “Sorry this is so late,” alongside a hand-drawn smiley face.

“It’s never too late to return your library materials,” the post reads. “The library no longer charges late fines that accrue daily for keeping County Library materials beyond their due date. Materials must still be returned to the library however, or the customer will be charged for the item and a processing fee.”

So closes one very long chapter for one particular book.