England’s sky auditions for Plastics with pink display

January 17, 2026 GNCadm1n Oddities Comments Off on England’s sky auditions for Plastics with pink display

The skies of Birmingham, England, lit up in pink, and not because it was Wednesday.

The BBC reports that the dazzling hue was a result of pink LED lights used in the Birmingham City soccer stadium. The vividness of the color was exacerbated by a recent snowstorm.

“Atmospheric conditions with low cloud and even during snow, can make the sky a little more reflective and show a glow of street lighting, buildings and even purple lights from football stadiums,” says BBC weather presenter Simon King.

Regina George has yet to comment.