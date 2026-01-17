England’s sky auditions for Plastics with pink display

The skies of Birmingham, England, lit up in pink, and not because it was Wednesday.
The BBC reports that the dazzling hue was a result of pink LED lights used in the Birmingham City soccer stadium. The vividness of the color was exacerbated by a recent snowstorm.
“Atmospheric conditions with low cloud and even during snow, can make the sky a little more reflective and show a glow of street lighting, buildings and even purple lights from football stadiums,” says BBC weather presenter Simon King.
Regina George has yet to comment.