England’s sky auditions for Plastics with pink display

The skies of Birmingham, England, lit up in pink, and not because it was Wednesday.

The BBC reports that the dazzling hue was a result of pink LED lights used in the Birmingham City soccer stadium. The vividness of the color was exacerbated by a recent snowstorm.

“Atmospheric conditions with low cloud and even during snow, can make the sky a little more reflective and show a glow of street lighting, buildings and even purple lights from football stadiums,” says BBC weather presenter Simon King.

Regina George has yet to comment.