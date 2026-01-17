1/17 Sports Brief

Kevin Stefanski hired as Falcons coach after being let go by Browns

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have hired Kevin Stefanski to be their head coach. Stefanski, a two-time Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year with the Cleveland Browns, replaces Raheem Morris and will report to Falcons President Matt Ryan. Stefanski was named AP Coach of the Year in 2020 after leading the Browns to the playoffs for the first time since 2002 and their first playoff win since 1994. He won it again in 2023 when the Browns made the playoffs and finished 11-6. Stefanski was 45-56 in Cleveland.

New York Giants hire John Harbaugh as coach after identifying him as their top choice

The New York Giants have hired John Harbaugh as coach. Harbaugh joins the Giants 11 days after he was fired by the Baltimore Ravens. He is a Super Bowl champion who guided Baltimore to the playoffs in 12 of his 18 seasons there. He and the Ravens won it all a year after the Giants’ most recent championship in the 2011 season. Harbaugh is now tasked with turning around a beleaguered franchise that has just two playoff appearances over the past decade. He gives New York a proven winner after seven coaches since Tom Coughlin failed to get past the divisional round.

Packers and coach Matt LaFleur agree to contract extension, AP source says

A person familiar with the situation says Matt LaFleur has agreed to terms on a contract extension to remain the Green Bay Packers’ coach a week after their season ended with a wild-card playoff loss to the Chicago Bears. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity becasue the deal hasn’t been announced. ESPN and NFL Network first reported the deal. LaFleur had one year remaining on his contract once the Packers’ season ended. New Packers president/CEO Ed Policy had said last summer he’d prefer not to have a coach enter the final year of his contract without an extension.

Davis Riley takes 2-shot lead in PGA Tour opener at wind-swept Waialae

HONOLULU (AP) — Davis Riley birdied four of the last seven holes Saturday at wind-swept Waialae Country Club for a 3-under 67 and a two-stroke lead with a round left in the PGA Tour’s season-opening Sony Open. Riley was at 12-under 198 on the oceanside course, with Harry Hall (66), Chris Gotterup (68) and Kevin Roy (69) tied for second. Riley rebounded from a bogey on the par-3 11th with a birdie on the par-4 12th. He hit a wedge inside 2 feet on the par-4 14th and made a 15-footer on the par-4 15th. On the par-5 18th, he ran his 60-footer 7 1/2 feet past and made the comebacker. The 29-year-old Riley is ranked 101st in the world.

Paolini’s fast start highlights opening day of Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Play has begun at the Australian Open — the first Grand Slam of the season — with No. 7 seed Jasmine Paolini defeating Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the Rod Laver Arena. On the men’s side later Sunday on the same court, No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev faces Gabriel Diallo at Melbourne Park. The No. 1 seeds for men and women headline Sunday’s night session with Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz getting into action. Venus Williams becomes the oldest to play singles in the Australian Open when she plays late against Olga Danilović of Serbia. Williams is 45.

Wembanyama helps Spurs fend off season-high 55 points from Edwards as Spurs top Timberwolves

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 39 points and nine rebounds, corralling a critical offensive rebound in the final seconds, enabling the San Antonio Spurs to fend off Anthony Edwards’ season-high 55 points and beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-123 on Saturday night. De’Aaron Fox added 25 points and 12 assists as San Antonio avoided a season sweep of its three-game set against Minnesota. Keldon Johnson added 20 points for the Spurs. Edwards had 26 points in the fourth quarter, going 5 for 7 on 3-pointers and nearly completed a repeat of Minnesota’s last game against San Antonio.