NFL Playoff Sunday

Maye throws late TD pass and Patriots’ defense roughs up Herbert, Chargers in 16-3 playoff win

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Drake Maye threw a touchdown pass to Hunter Henry in the fourth quarter, and New England’s defense roughed up Justin Herbert as the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Chargers 16-3 in an AFC wild-card playoff game. Andy Borregales kicked three field goals for the Patriots, who won a playoff game for the first time since their Super Bowl victory to cap the 2018 season. They’ll host the winner of Monday night’s game between Pittsburgh and Houston in the divisional round. New England held the Chargers to 207 yards of offense and sacked Herbert six times.

Purdy, 49ers eliminate defending Super Bowl champion Eagles with 23-19 win in wild-card game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brock Purdy threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey, leading San Francisco to a 23-19 victory over defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia in a wild-card game. The 49ers next face top-seeded Seattle next weekend for an NFC divisional playoff game. Purdy threw for 262 yards and had two interceptions. The 49ers might be without star tight end George Kittle, who was injured in the first half. Philadelphia struggled offensively, with Jalen Hurts throwing for only 168 yards. The Eagles’ final drive ended with an incomplete pass, sealing their elimination from the playoffs.

Josh Allen carries Bills to 27-24 win at Jags for Buffalo’s first road playoff victory in 33 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Josh Allen took a pounding, doled out punishment and delivered Buffalo its first road playoff victory in more than three decades, 27-24 over Jacksonville. Allen found Brandin Cooks for 36 yards just before the two-minute warning and then capped the go-ahead drive with a 1-yard touchdown run in which Jacksonville let him score. On the play before his score, Allen gained 10 yards on a sneak, refusing to go down while being pushed and pulled to the goal line. Allen completed 28 of 35 passes for 273 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He was sacked just once and played turnover-free football.