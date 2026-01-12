1/11 Sports Brief

World champ Malinin leads one of the strongest US Figure Skating teams ever into Winter Olympics

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilia Malinin and the ice dance duo Madison Chock and Evan Bates will lead a strong U.S. Figure Skating team at the Milan Cortina Olympics. Fresh off his fourth national title, Malinin aims to follow Nathan Chen’s footsteps for men’s gold. Chock and Bates, with their seventh U.S. championship, are also top contenders. Alysa Liu, rejuvenated after a brief retirement, joins the women’s team alongside Amber Glenn. The U.S. team includes 16 athletes, with notable names like Andrew Torgashev and Maxim Naumov.

Eagles’ season-long issues apparent in playoff loss to 49ers, sideline spat between Sirianni, Brown

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A.J. Brown’s frustration boiled over during the Eagles’ 23-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC wild card game. Brown dropped a crucial third-down pass, leading to a sideline spat with coach Nick Sirianni. The Eagles struggled offensively, with Jalen Hurts throwing for only 168 yards and a touchdown. The team failed to capitalize on a 13-10 halftime lead, gaining just 36 yards in the third quarter. Brown, who had 1,003 yards this season, finished with only three catches for 25 yards. The Eagles’ offensive woes and missed opportunities ultimately ended their championship hopes.

49ers’ George Kittle tears Achilles tendon in playoff win over Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle tore his right Achilles tendon late in the first half of a victory in a wild-card playoff game at Philadelphia. Kittle was pushed out of bounds on a 6-yard reception and grabbed the back of his lower right leg. He was ruled out for the rest of the game. Kittle is a key part of both the run and pass game for the 49ers but played in just 11 games this season because of injuries. He clapped for his teammates as he was driven to the locker room on a cart.

Barcelona beats Real Madrid again to win Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia clasico

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Raphinha scores twice as Barcelona beats Real Madrid 3-2 in the final of the Spanish Super Cup played in Saudi Arabia. Raphinha’s 73rd-minute winner came in a fortuitous manner after he slipped while shooting and the shot deflected off Madrid defender Raúl Asencio to fool goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Sunday’s clasico final featured a hectic end to the first half when three stoppage-time goals were scored before the break, two by Real Madrid and one by Barcelona, which beat Madrid 5-2 in last year’s final.

Williams scores 20 as No. 12 LSU hands No. 2 Texas its first loss, 70-65

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Mikaylah Williams scored 20 points, capped by her 3 as the shot clock expired with 1:20 to go in the game, and No. 12 LSU handed second-ranked Texas its first loss this season, 70-65. Madison Booker scored 24 points, 14 after committing her fourth foul just 11 seconds into the fourth quarter. Kyla Oldacre had 16 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks. Jordan Lee added 12 points for the Longhorns. Flau’jae Johnson, Milaysia Fulwiley, ZaKiyah Johnson and Jada Richard each scored 10 points for LSU, which led the entire second half and by as many as 13 points. Texas led briefly in the first half but never by more than four points.