State’s first measles cases of 2026 confirmed in Linn County

Health officials warn public about two locations where affected individuals spent time

PORTLAND, Ore.—Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and Linn County public health officials are investigating two cases of measles and want people to know about locations where they may have been exposed to the highly infectious virus.

The affected individuals developed measles symptoms—rash, fever, cough and runny nose—on Jan. 5. OHA is not identifying the individuals’ gender, age or county of residence.

People might have been exposed if they were at the following locations during these dates and times:

Lebanon Community Hospital Emergency Department, between 8:53 p.m. Jan. 6 and 7 a.m. Jan. 7.

Albany General Hospital Emergency Department, between 4:59 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. Jan. 7.

People who were at these locations during these dates and times should immediately contact their health care provider and let them know they may have been exposed to someone who has measles. The health care provider can determine whether they are immune to measles based on their vaccination record, age, or laboratory evidence of prior infection.

“Measles is here in Oregon and rates are increasing nationally, which is why we encourage everyone to make sure they’re protected by talking with their providers about being up to date on vaccinations,” said Howard Chiou, M.D., Ph.D., medical director for communicable diseases and immunizations at OHA’s Public Health Division.

Facts about measles

Measles spreads through the air after a person with measles coughs or sneezes. People are contagious with measles for four days before a rash appears and up to four days afterward. The virus particles also can linger in the air for up to two hours after someone who is infectious has left the area.

Measles typically starts with a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes. A rash usually follows, beginning on the face and spreading to the rest of the body. Symptoms begin seven to 21 days after exposure to a person with measles. Common complications of measles include ear infection, lung infection and diarrhea. Swelling of the brain is a rare but much more serious complication.

Measles can be dangerous, especially among infants and children younger than 5, adults older than 20, pregnant people, and people with weakened immune systems. In developed countries in recent years, one or two out of every 1,000 measles cases has been fatal.



The measles vaccine is highly effective at providing protection, as two doses of the MMR vaccine is 97% effective at preventing measles. The risk of severe disease from measles for people who are up to date on their vaccines is very low.

What to do if you suspect measles in your household

Public health officials urge people experiencing symptoms of measles not to arrive unannounced at a medical office if they:

Have a measles-like rash, or Have been exposed to measles within the previous 21 days, and have any other symptom of measles (such as fever, cough or red eyes).

Individuals planning to seek medical care should first call a health care provider or urgent care center by telephone to create an entry plan to avoid exposing others in waiting rooms.

Learn more about measles at https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/DISEASESCONDITIONS/DISEASESAZ/Pages/measles.aspx.

