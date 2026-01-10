Stafford’s late TD pass to Parkinson lifts the Rams past the Panthers 34-31 in tense playoff opener

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw a 19-yard go-ahead touchdown pass to Colby Parkinson with 38 seconds to lift the Los Angeles Rams to a dramatic 34-31 wild-card round win over the Carolina Panthers in the opening game of the NFL playoffs. Stafford finished 24 of 42 for 304 yards with three touchdown passes, while Puka Nacua had 10 receptions for 111 yards and two total touchdowns as the Rams, who were 10 1/2-point favorites, advanced to the divisional round. Bryce Young threw for 264 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score for Carolina, which finished the season losing four of its final five games.