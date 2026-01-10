Caleb Williams rallies Bears from 18 points down for 31-27 playoff win over rival Packers

J.K. Rowling was 25 years old when the idea for Harry Potter came to her on a train journey in 1990, and she started writing the magical adventure shortly after, living in relative poverty in Edinburgh, Scotland, while working on the manuscript for the first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. JK Rowling was 32 when the first Harry Potter book came out. When she was done with the series, she was 42.