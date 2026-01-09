The Shirley Temple is back for Dry January, plus more nostalgic beverages bubbling up

Beverages bubbling up in 2026 have one thing in common: a taste of nostalgia, from Shirley Temples to root beer floats.

With many people hitting reset on their health goals at the start of the new year, opting to forgo alcohol during “Dry January,” an abundance of tasty nonalcoholic beverage options have taken over the market, including one classic concoction that has been regaining popularity, the Shirley Temple.

The tried and true NA drink is one of the original mocktails and takes its name from the former child actress, Shirley Temple. It contains ginger ale or lemon-lime soda, grenadine and a maraschino cherry garnish.

More recently, the iconic mocktail inspired two high-fiber beverage brands, Olipop and Poppi, to craft their own version of the drink.

To add to the nostalgia mix in 2026, Chick-fil-A has announced a slate of new beverages inspired by old-school soda fountain favorites, with frosted sodas and floats joining the fast food chain’s permanent menu.