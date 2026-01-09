Police now a believer in monkey damaging music store

The Monkees may be over, but this monkey’s musical career is just beginning.

ABC affiliate WATE reports that a cinnamon capuchin monkey had entered the Trade Center music store in Morristown, Tennessee, on Sunday. Police were called around 8 a.m. to address the monkey, which had damaged the store and some of the instruments.

Following an initial unsuccessful capture attempt by local animal control, the monkey was eventually successfully caught later that night.

For anyone who thought that monkeys playing instruments was only true in fairytales, you’re surely now a believer.