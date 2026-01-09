Accidentally trashed jewelry recovered by hospital x-ray machine

Employees of Iowa’s Grundy County Memorial went on a side quest to recover accidentally trashed jewelry.

A patient contacted the hospital after realizing she may have mistakenly thrown away a pair of family heirloom rings.

“The GCMH Maintenance team, realizing that trash from the previous day had already been taken out, followed the trail all the way to the dumpster,” the hospital shares in a Facebook post. “After going through several bags, an idea came from our Imaging team. A mobile x-ray unit was brought out and they carefully x-rayed each bag until they spotted the rings.”

“In the end, both rings were safely recovered—ready to be treasured for generations to come,” the post adds.

There’s no word on how the rings smelled upon being fished out of the trash, but we’re guessing the patient isn’t too concerned about that.