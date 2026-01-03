European security advisers discuss peace proposals in Ukraine ahead of leaders’ summit

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — European national security advisers have arrived in Kyiv to discuss peace proposals as a U.S.-led diplomatic push to end the war in Ukraine intensifies. Saturday’s discussions precede a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders next week. Ukraine’s chief negotiator said security and economic issues are on the agenda. Representatives from Canada, NATO, and European countries are attending. Ukraine is coordinating security guarantee plans with European partners. Another Ukrainian negotiator says a framework agreement would include Ukrainian forces as the first line of defense, European-led troops deployed in Ukraine and U.S. “backstop” support.