The Columbia River Gorge Commission not able to pass revisions to the Gorge Management Plan

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

The Gorge Commission was not able to pass revisions to the Gorge Management Plan yesterday that would make it far easier for victims of the Rowena and Burdoin fires to rebuild. Despite a strong push by Wasco, Klickitat and Skamania county representatives, and appeals from county commissioners for the three counties, the majority on the 13-member commission responded to concerns raised by two of the four tribes the commission is required to consult.

A motion in favor of the changes is still open, and the hearing and public comment period are extended through the Commission’s January 13 meeting.