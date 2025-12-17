Severe wind damages, closes Water’s Edge Building

Dec. 17, 2025 (The Dalles, Oregon) — Severe wind has damaged the Water’s Edge building located at 551 NE Lone Pine Blvd. Adventist Health Columbia Gorge has closed all its clinics located at Water’s Edge, including Immediate Care. No injuries have been reported.

Engineering teams from Adventist Health Columbia Gorge are assessing the damage. A date for reopening has not been determined.

Staff from each impacted clinic are contacting patients to help them reschedule their appointments. Patients with immediate needs should head to the nearest emergency room.

###