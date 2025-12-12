Poole scores 22 and the Pelicans snap their 7-game skid with a 143-120 win over the Trail Blazers

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jordan Poole scored 22 points in his return from a left quadriceps injury that sidelined him for 18 games, and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 143-120 victory over the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.

Trey Murphy III had 24 points and Bryce McGowens hit all five 3-pointers he took on his way to tying a career high with 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting for New Orleans.

The Pelicans won for just the second time since James Borrego took over as coach after Willie Green was fired on Nov. 15.

Shaedon Sharpe scored 21 points for Portland, which had just 10 players available and lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Six players scored 15 or more points for the Pelicans, including rookies Jeremiah Fears (19) and Derik Queen (17). New Orleans also set a franchise record with 86 points in the paint.

Sidy Cissoko scored 20 points for the Blazers, while Jerami Grant and Deni Avdija each had 16.

Poole scored 13 in the first half to help New Orleans start fast.

The Pelicans led for most of the opening half and by 12 points on McGowens’ 3 early in the second quarter.

New Orleans led 70-65 when Avdija drew contact from Pelicans forward Herb Jones while putting up a floater from near the foul line with 1.3 seconds left in the half.

Jones, in his fifth NBA season, disputed the call and was assessed two technical fouls, resulting in the first ejection of his career.

Avdija made both technical free throws and then one of his two standard free throws to cut New Orleans’ lead to 70-68 at halftime.

