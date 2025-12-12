12/11 Sports Brief

Kirk Cousins leads Falcons to 29-28 comeback victory over the reeling Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have rallied for a 29-28 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kirk Cousins threw three touchdown passes to Kyle Pitts Sr., and Zane Gonzalez kicked a 43-yard field goal as time expired. Facing a third-and-28 on the Falcons’ final drive, Cousins completed passes of 14 yards to Pitts and 20 yards on fourth-and-14 to David Sills V to set up Gonzalez. The Falcons overcame a franchise-record 19 penalties and a 28-14 fourth-quarter deficit. Caker Mayfield threw a crucial interception in the fourth quarter as the Buccaneers lost for the fifth time in six games to fall a half-game behind Carolina in the NFC South.

Jokic has 36 points and 12 boards as Nuggets rout Kings 136-105 for 11th straight road win

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 36 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists as the Denver Nuggets breezed past the Sacramento Kings 136-105 for their franchise-record 11th straight road win. Peyton Watson scored 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting for the Nuggets, who shot 59% from the field and completed a 4-0 trip. Cameron Johnson added 16 and Jonas Valanciunas had 15 points and six rebounds off the bench. Jokic made 14 of 16 shots from the floor, including both his 3-pointers, and went 6 for 8 at the free-throw line. He did not play in the fourth quarter. Denver hasn’t lost away from home since a 109-107 defeat at Portland on Oct. 31. Malik Monk scored 18 off the bench to pace the Kings, who have lost six of seven.

Fernando Mendoza is AP player of the year after leading Indiana to 13-0 record and top seed in CFP

Fernando Mendoza was named Associated Press player of the year after leading unbeaten and top-ranked Indiana to its first Big Ten championship since 1967 and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. The redshirt junior quarterback was the overwhelming choice over fellow Heisman Trophy finalists Diego Pavia of Vanderbilt, Jeremiah Love of Notre Dame and Julian Sayin of Ohio State. Mendoza received 32 of 51 first-place votes from a nationwide panel of media members who cover college football. The Hoosiers’ first-year starter transferred from California after last season and is the triggerman for Indiana’s record-setting offense.

FIFA accused of ‘monumental betrayal’ over latest World Cup ticket prices

Soccer fans have accused FIFA of a “monumental betrayal” after latest prices for World Cup tickets began to circulate. The governing body allocates 8% of tickets to national associations for games involving their team to sell to the most loyal fans. And a list published by the German soccer federation revealed prices ranged from $180-$700 for varying group stage games. The lowest price for the final was $4,185 and the highest was $8,680. Also Thursday, FIFA launched its third phase of widespread ticket sales with fans now able to apply for specific matches for the first time through its “Random Selection Draw.”

Sherrone Moore was a once-promising coach until a sudden and stunning fall from grace at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Sherrone Moore was once a promising young leader. He was a rare Black head coach at the top of the sport — a rugged lineman at Oklahoma who climbed the ranks to Michigan, the winningest program in college football. His downfall has been even more stunning. The 39-year-old Moore was fired and arrested hours apart on Wednesday, and remained jailed with an arraignment expected Friday as police investigate an alleged assault. His firing was related to what the school called an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Moore has been through a lot in his career, but scandal abounds.

Brent Venables’ aggressive defense gives Oklahoma a different look than past Sooners playoff teams

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Brent Venables has transformed the Oklahoma Sooners into a defensive powerhouse. The eighth-ranked Sooners lead the nation in tackles for loss and are tied for the lead in sacks. Venables took over defensive play calling this season, turning the team around after a 6-7 record last year. Oklahoma ranks high in rushing, scoring, and total defense. Defensive stars like R Mason Thomas and Taylor Wein have been key contributors. Venables credits the players’ determination and the cohesive coaching staff for the success. The Sooners face No. 11 Alabama in the playoffs next Friday.

Predators veteran Steven Stamkos scores 4 times against St. Louis Blues

NASHVILLE, Tenn (AP) — After a slow start to the season, veteran Nashville Predators center Steven Stamkos rediscovered his scoring touch with a four-goal outing against the St. Louis Blues. The 35-year-old scored twice in the first period and then added two more in the second in staking the Predators to a 6-2 lead. The four-goal outing is the second of Stamkos’ 18-year career. He previously scored four times in 7-4 win at Edmonton on Dec. 14, 2023, while with the Tampa Bay Bay Lightning. After scoring just four times in his first 22 games of the season, he now has eight in his past eight outings. He also increased his career total to 594, which ranks 22nd on the NHL list.

NASCAR settles federal antitrust case, gives all teams the permanent charters they wanted

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has settled an antitrust lawsuit with two race teams, including one co-owned by Michael Jordan. The settlement was announced Thursday after a delay on the ninth day of the trial. The lawsuit was filed by 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports last year after they refused to sign new charter agreements presented by NASCAR. As part of the settlement, all NASCAR race teams will receive the permanent charters they had been asking for. NASCAR chairman Jim France had testified that he never considered making charters permanent. A charter is the equivalent of the franchise model in other sports.

Steelers LB TJ Watt hospitalized after experiencing discomfort in his lungs

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is in the hospital after experiencing lung discomfort. Coach Mike Tomlin said Watt went for evaluation on Wednesday while receiving treatment. Watt is set for further testing on Thursday. Tomlin mentioned that Watt seemed comfortable during their communication. The Steelers had a day off on Wednesday, but players often receive medical treatment during such breaks. Watt had been on the injury report last week with a toe issue but that didn’t stop him from playing in his 56th straight regular-season game.

Aston Villa wins 8th straight game with 2-1 victory over Basel in Europa League

Aston Villa extends its winning streak to eight games in all competitions with a 2-1 victory against Basel in the Europa League to secure at least a playoff spot. Villa is tied with Lyon and Midtjylland atop the standings of the second-tier European competition on 15 points with five wins from six games. Evann Guessand and Youri Tielemans scored for Villa at St. Jakob-Park on Thursday. Afonso Moreira and Pavel Šulc struck inside the opening 11 minutes for Lyon to secure a 2-1 win over Go Ahead Eagles. Cho Gue-sung scored for Danish team Midtjylland in a 1-0 victory over Genk. Igor Jesus entered in the 86th and got the winner for Nottingham Forest in its 2-1 victory at Utrecht.

IOC advises sports bodies to let Russians compete in youth events again with flag and anthem

GENEVA (AP) — The IOC has taken a big step toward reintegrating Russia and Belarus into world sports. It’s advising governing bodies of Olympic sports to let the countries’ teams and athletes compete in international youth events with their full identity of national flag and anthem. The strategy was set at a meeting chaired by IOC president Kirsty Coventry with key stakeholders from the Olympic family. Russian teams have been fully excluded from international soccer and other sports since the full military invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Some Russian and Belarusian athletes competed as neutrals without national identity at the 2024 Paris Olympics.