11/25 Klickitat County Commissioners meeting

Klickitat County Commissioners met yesterday, and among the items on the agenda was a report on the special district elections earlier this month from Auditor Heather Jobe. She said the turnout in Klickitat County was 39 percent, which was on par with the state average, particularly when the majority of the local races were uncontested. She did note one unfortunate trend:

“We’ve seen an increase percentage-wise in the number that we’re rejecting because of late postmarks. It has to be postmarked by the date of the election, and the postal service has changed the way in which it postmarks things. Generally, mail in Goldendale goes to Portland before it’s postmarked. Their new way of doing things can make it so that it’s like two days after they receive it, they actually postmark it.”

Of the 6,348 ballots counted, the auditor’s office rejected 122 ballots, just shy of two percent of the total. Of the 122, some 91 of them were rejected for postmark after the date. And she added this:

“One more note is that we are referring three ballots to the Sheriff’s Office for investigation of potential voter fraud. One was signed by a power of attorney, which is not allowed in voting, and two that we believe were signed by somebody not the voter.”

The evolving shape of county government may mean a reduction in the number of items needing a vote from the commissioners each week. Newly-appointed county administrator Robb Van Cleave pointed out one of the opportunities to commissioners:

“As county administrator, I notice 11 of the 14 items on the consent agenda would fall under my departments, and in the near future, I will be able to speak to all 13.”

Commissioners will not hold a workshop on Thursday this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.