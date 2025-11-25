Stocks climb on hopes for lower interest rates as Dow rallies 660 points

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks climbed again on hopes for a coming cut to interest rates. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% Tuesday after breaking out of a morning lull and is back within 1.8% of its all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 664 points, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.7%. Stocks got a boost from easing yields in the bond market. Lower rates can cover up many sins in financial markets, including prices going too high, and hopes are strong that the Federal Reserve will cut its main interest rate at its next meeting to juice the economy further. Small stocks had the market’s biggest gains.