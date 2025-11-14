11/14 Sports Brief

UNC’s Belichick says he has ‘not and will not’ pursue open NFL jobs, is committed to Tar Heels

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick said he isn’t pursuing any jobs as a head coach in the NFL. That comes amid the first changes of the current hiring cycle. In a statement posted on social media Friday night, the 73-year-old who led the NFL’s New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles said he remains committed to building the Tar Heels program. In the statement, Belichick said: “I have not and will not pursue any NFL head coaching vacancies.” Belichick’s Tar Heels have won two straight entering Saturday’s game at Wake Forest.

College football coach John Beam from ‘Last Chance U’ has died after being shot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Police in Oakland, California, say Laney College football coach John Beam, known from Netflix’s “Last Chance U,” has died after being shot on campus. Police announced his death on Friday, a day after the shooting. A suspect has been arrested. This marks the second school shooting at a school in Oakland in two days. Mayor Barbara Lee praised Beam as a mentor and community leader. Beam, who coached at Laney College, was featured in the 2020 season of the docuseries. Two of his former players, now in the NFL, shared tributes on social media. According to his biography on the college’s website, 20 of his players have gone on to the NFL.

Reaching 67 points is creating a ‘6-7’ frenzy at college basketball games across the country

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma coach Jennie Baranczyk hears the popular catchphrase “6-7” all the time at home, possibly more often than please and thank you. Getting an earful of it at a women’s basketball game, well, that was new for the mother of three. Baranczyk and the sixth-ranked Sooners became the latest college team to send fans into a frenzy when they hit 67 points in an 89-61 victory against North Alabama on Friday. Hundreds of students on a field trip screamed their approval along with the ubiquitous phrase and juggled their hands up and down to mimic a video that went viral earlier this year.

How the 89-year-old tradition of Script Ohio and dotting the i defines Ohio State and its band

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The tradition of “Script Ohio” remains a cherished part of Ohio State University and college football. At 89 years old, it continues to captivate fans. Joseph Orr, a sousaphone player from Chillicothe, Ohio, will dot the i when the Buckeyes host UCLA on Saturday night. The tradition began in 1936 and has become a signature of the Ohio State University Marching Band. The honor of dotting the i is reserved for fourth- and fifth-year sousaphone players. This year, eight players will have the chance. The tradition reflects Ohio’s love for honor and excellence.

Cameron Boozer cracks list of great Duke freshman outings

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Cameron Boozer has already made it onto a list of all-time great Duke performances in just his fourth college game. Boozer’s 35 points for the fourth-ranked Blue Devils came in Friday night’s 100-62 victory over Indiana State. That tied the second-most points in a game for a Duke freshman behind only Cooper Flagg’s 42 last season against Notre Dame. Boozer shares the 35-point freshman mark with Zion Williamson (2018-19) and Jared McCain (2023-24). Boozer’s output was one more point than Marvin Bagley III (2017-18) and J.J. Redick (2022-23) had in their first seasons with the Blue Devils.

Dell’Orso scores 20 off the bench as No. 5 Arizona beats No. 15 UCLA 69-65 in Hall of Fame Series

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Anthony Dell’Orso scored 20 points off the bench and Jaden Bradley hit the go-ahead 3-pointer to help No. 5 Arizona rally for a 69-65 victory over 15th-ranked UCLA in the Hall of Fame Series at Intuit Dome. The early season neutral-court matchup reunited the longtime Pac-12 Conference rivals. Dell’Orso had 13 points in the first half, making three 3-pointers. He was limited to a pair of free throws in the second half until hitting a 3 that put Arizona ahead. The Wildcats improved to 4-0. The Bruins fell to 3-1. They were led by Tyler Bilodeau with 19 points.

Sinnett: From not quite making it in NFL to ending his career with record-breaking season in Europe

MADRID (AP) — Quarterback Reid Sinnett has been going around Madrid helping to promote American football ahead of Sunday’s NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Commanders. Sinnett never got to play a regular-season game with any of the NFL teams he was a part of, but the 28-year-old American did thrive with the Madrid Bravos in the European League of Football last season. He broke records and was named the league’s MVP. It was the perfect way to end his career, and it made him a local football star.

Pochettino plans to bring only final 26 players to camp ahead of World Cup to `not to be cruel’

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino plans to bring only the final 26-man roster to his last pre-World Cup training camp. He wants to avoid cutting players just before the tournament. On Friday, Pochettino explained that it’s more humane to finalize the team early. Past U.S. coaches have called in larger groups and then trimmed their roster. Pochettino has selected 71 players since taking over in October 2024. The U.S. Soccer Federation plans for players to report to Georgia for training on May 27. The Americans likely will have two friendlies before their World Cup opener on June 12.

Disney reaches new deal with YouTube TV, ending a blackout that lasted over two weeks

NEW YORK (AP) — Disney and YouTube TV have reached a new deal to bring channels like ABC and ESPN back to the Google-owned livestreaming platform. The agreement ends a blackout for customers that dragged on for about two weeks. Both sides say that restoration has already begun. Disney content went dark on YouTube TV the night of Oct. 30 after the two sides failed to reach a new licensing deal. YouTube TV subscribers were left without Disney channels on the platform — notably disrupting coverage of top college football matchups and professional sports games, among other news and entertainment offerings. Other Disney-owned content removed from YouTube TV included channels like NatGeo, FX, Freeform, SEC Network, ACC Network and more.

Kennard Davis Jr. of No. 7 BYU arrested on suspicion of DUI

PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU starting guard Kennard Davis Jr. was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a crash. A Provo police department release said Davis suffered minor injuries and was charged with driving under the influence after being taken to the police station. BYU issued a statement saying the school was aware of the allegations and looking into the situation. It was unclear if Davis traveled with the seventh-ranked Cougars to play No. 3 UConn in Boston on Saturday nor if the alleged offense would impact his standing on the team.