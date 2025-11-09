(To the tune of ‘Monster Mash’) It was a pumpkin car smash!

Pumpkins have other uses other than becoming jack-o’-lanterns or flavoring our seasonal drinks and desserts. For example, this particular pumpkin was especially adept at destroying cars.

Alan Gebert, of Millville, Utah, is known for two things: growing giant pumpkins and driving the same 1991 Geo Metro for the last 35 years. When his beloved car finally stopped working, he decided to combine those two things.

As KSTU reports, Gebert said farewell to the Metro by dropping his award-winning 1,917-pound pumpkin onto the vehicle from a crane nearly 14 stories high.

“It’s just something that we’ve talked, me and my wife have talked about for a long time, that this would be the best way for it to go,” Gebert says. “And it happened, so it’s been kind of fun.”

KSTU posted footage of the car-smashing moment, which shows the Metro crumpling under the weight of the pumpkin as the giant orange squash broke into many pieces.

With now neither a pumpkin nor a car, hopefully Gebert doesn’t need a ride to the ball like Cinderella did.