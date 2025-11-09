Call the fashion police: Cop shows up to virtual hearing with no pants

This cop was not fully dressed, and not because he was actually a stripper in disguise.

ABC affiliate WXYZ reports that Detroit Police Officer Matthew Jackson signed onto a virtual court hearing without wearing any pants.

Footage from the hearing shows Jackson sitting down while wearing his official Detroit PD uniform top, but his legs were bare.

“You got some pants on, officer?” the judge, Sean Perkins, asked Jackson, to which he simply replied, “No, sir.” Jackson then adjusted his camera so that his legs were no longer showing.

The defendant’s attorney, TaTaNisha Reed, tells WXYZ, “I was trying to figure it out. Like am I seeing what I think I’m seeing? Especially with a police officer. So it was an interesting day to say the least.”

Despite the wardrobe malfunction, the proceedings went on as scheduled.

“The Detroit Police Department requires its officers to represent themselves in a dignified and professional manner while attending court proceedings,” says Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison. “The involved officer’s actions are not representative of the professionalism of this department and will be appropriately addressed to maintain the public confidence and efficient operation of this department.”

The statement continues, “Our apologies are hereby extended to the judges and staff of the court, as well as anyone else who may have been in attendance during this incident.”