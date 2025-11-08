11/07 Sports Brief

NCAA revokes eligibility of 6 more college basketball players as it continues sports betting probe

The NCAA has revoked the eligibility of six men’s college basketball players for allegations of sports betting in three separate cases at New Orleans, Mississippi Valley State and Arizona State. The NCAA Committee on Infractions released findings Friday from an investigation that concluded Cedquavious Hunter, Dyquavian Short, Jamond Vincent, Donovan Sanders, Alvin Stredic and Chatton “BJ” Freeman manipulated their performances to lose games, not cover betting lines, ensure certain prop bets were reached or provided information that enabled others to do so during the 2024-25 regular season. In September, the NCAA also banned three college basketball players for betting on their own games at Fresno State and San Jose State.

Marshawn Kneeland’s death highlights the importance of mental health resources for NFL players

It’s OK to not be OK. Every conversation about mental health includes that important statement and a message that tough times don’t last, things will get better and help is available. The NFL and the rest of society have come a long way in dealing with mental wellness. The stigma surrounding it has changed. The “suck it up” and “tough it out” mentality are long gone. Players are encouraged to prioritize their mental well-being. They’re told to seek professional support if needed. They have more resources available to them now. The NFL and NFL Players Association in 2019 made it a requirement to have a licensed behavioral health clinician on the staff of each team.

Ex-NFL player Antonio Brown waives extradition on attempted murder charge, will return to Miami

Former NFL player Antonio Brown will return to Florida after deciding not to contest his extradition from a New Jersey jail on an attempted murder charge. Officials said Friday that Brown waived extradition at a brief court hearing and was awaiting transfer to Miami. He was brought to New Jersey after his arrest by U.S. Marshals in Dubai. Brown is accused of grabbing a handgun from a security staffer after a boxing match on May 16 and firing two shots at a man he had gotten into a fistfight with earlier. Brown was an All-Pro wide receiver with Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay and other teams.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra grateful for support after fire destroys home

MIAMI (AP) — Miami coach Erik Spoelstra has expressed gratitude for the support he received after a fire destroyed his home. The blaze broke out early Thursday, but fortunately, his children were not at home, and no one was injured. Spoelstra praised the first responders for their efforts, even though the house couldn’t be saved. He declined time off offered by the Heat, saying his kids wanted to attend Friday’s game. Spoelstra also thanked the Heat family for their support, noting that some players’ families are helping his children. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

After missing World Series for personal reasons, Dodgers’ Vesia says his baby daughter has died

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia has shared the news that his daughter, Sterling, has died. Vesia and his wife, Kayla, expressed their grief and love for their daughter in an Instagram post. Vesia missed the World Series due to what the team initially described as a “deeply personal family matter.” Both team’s pitchers wore Vesia’s No. 51 on their caps in tribute. The Vesias thanked the medical staff and both teams for their support. The Dodgers won the World Series in seven games against Toronto.

Trump pardons former Mets great Darryl Strawberry on past tax evasion and drug charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has pardoned former New York Mets star Darryl Strawberry on past tax evasion and drug charges. Strawberry, an eight-time All-Star, struggled with legal and personal issues after his baseball career. He pleaded guilty to tax evasion in 1995 and went to prison on drug-related charges. A White House official said Trump approved the pardon, highlighting Strawberry’s Christian faith and longtime, post-career sobriety. Strawberry expressed gratitude on Instagram. He emphasized that it wasn’t about politics. Strawberry played for the Mets, Yankees, Dodgers, and Giants from 1983 to 1999. He was 1983 National League Rookie of the Year and was on four World Series-winning teams with the Mets and Yankees.

No. 25 UNC was down at half to No. 19 Kansas. A dominant 2nd half changed everything

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — No. 25 North Carolina used a dominating second half to rally past No. 19 Kansas on Friday night in a matchup of blueblood programs. It also marked a validation for coach Hubert Davis’ retooling of the roster after the Tar Heels barely made last year’s NCAA Tournament. Freshman Caleb Wilson and Arizona transfer Henri Veesaar were standouts. The Tar Heels also got a strong performance from senior returnee Seth Trimble. UNC had lost five straight meetings to Kansas and hadn’t beaten the Jayhawks since November 2002. UNC had also lost eight of nine against ranked teams last year.

Miami Heat set franchise record with 53-point first quarter against Charlotte Hornets

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat have set a franchise record by scoring 53 points in the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. This is the second highest-scoring opening period in NBA history. The NBA record for first quarters is held by Golden State, which scored 55 against Portland in April 2023. Miami made 10 three-pointers in the quarter and led 53-33. Nine players contributed, with Norman Powell scoring 11 points. The previous Heat record for points in a quarter was 48. This 53-point outburst ties for the ninth highest-scoring quarter in NBA history, including playoff games.

Jayden Daniels doesn’t need surgery on his elbow and he’ll avoid IR for now, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Jayden Daniels did not tear ligaments in his dislocated left elbow and he does not need surgery, so the Washington Commanders will not place the quarterback on injured reserve, at least for now. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity on Friday because no update had been provided publicly by the Commanders on Daniels’ status. While the ultimate length of this absence is not known, it is clear that Daniels will not play Sunday against the visiting Detroit Lions. Backup QB Marcus Mariota will start instead.