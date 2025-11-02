Dad goes viral with rap rendition of Llama Llama Red Pajama

A North Carolina man has gone viral for his rap rendition of the children’s book Llama Llama Red Pajama by author Anna Dewdney.

Austin Wade took story time to another level for his 3-month-old son, Carter, in a viral video that has garnered nearly 3 million views on TikTok.

In the clip, Wade raps to the tune of “Mask Off” by Future, “Llama, don’t you know? Mama llama loves you so. Mama llama’s always near, even if she’s not right here. Llama llama, red pajama, gets two kisses from his mama. Snuggle, pillow, soft and sweet, baby llama goes to sleep.”

The footage cuts to Carter looking on, with a bemused expression on his face.

Wade told ABC’s Good Morning America he likes to do two story time sessions for Carter each day, even if his son might not fully understand what’s going on.

“We do a calm bedtime story during the evening and a fun story time during the day,” Wade explained. “We try not to get him too excited right before bed! He’s still a little confused when dad raps to him, but we think he likes it!”