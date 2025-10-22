Snake puts the brakes on car ride

In addition to a “check engine” light, cars in Florida should come with a “check for snakes” light.

Sgt. Hinkebein and Officer Roy, of Florida’s Clearwater Police Department, were called to address a report of a snake coiled up on the hood of a person’s car.

“Equipped with a snake hook — yes, the sergeant is ever-prepared and carries one in her car — they were able to bravely wrangle the reptilian rascal and take it to a local pet store that will find the boa a proper home,” the Clearwater PD writes in an Instagram post.

Maybe snake oil would actually have a use if it prevented snakes from hanging out on cars.