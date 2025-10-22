A wonder-skull discovery

The bank of the Whitewater River in Indiana turned out to be the home of a 4,000-year-old human skull.

According to Indiana’s Fayette County Coroner’s Office, the skull was discovered in June, and analysis has since determined that it dates back to around 2300 B.C.

“This discovery underscores the importance of our community’s vigilance and the necessity of professional collaboration,” says coroner Eddie Richardson. “I want to commend the landowner for their responsible action in immediately reporting the finding.”

Presumably, that means the landowner didn’t take the opportunity to reenact a scene from Hamlet.