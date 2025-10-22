10/21 Klickitat County Commissioners meeting

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

Klickitat County Commissioners met yesterday. During the morning workshop session, Jail Administrator Bill Frantz praised the work by his staff:

“There was two events at the jail that were… both had to do with suicidal ideation from two different people. In both cases, the staff that were working identified the problem, and in one case, a ligature was fashioned out of clothing, and it was recovered from the incarcerated person. In both cases, we were able to bring about resolution in that. So hats off to the staff that are they’re doing that work.”

And in the formal afternoon session, Klickitat County Treasurer Greg Gallagher had some modest good news about county revenues so far this year.

“We got our fourth quarter landfill payment. We budgeted $8.7 million for the landfill last year, and we are $386,000 to the positive. Sales tax seems to be coming in slightly higher, so that’s good. Investment interests, we budgeted $1.4 million last year, and we are at $1.47. So the revenue categories seem to be holding their own. I think we’re pretty happy with that.”

Commissioners also heard from Valerie Fowler, Klickitat County’s representative on the Gorge Commission. She reported that the commission was poised to authorize sweeping changes in regulations dealing with people rebuilding homes in the National Scenic Area after a natural disaster. That vote will take place at the Gorge Commission’s next meeting on November 12.