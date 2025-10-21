Woman known as ‘pumpkin queen’ goes viral with $1K pumpkin displays

In Texas, one woman is bringing seasonal magic to people’s porches with her custom pumpkin displays.

Heather Torres and her team at Porch Pumpkins put together pumpkin packages that range from $325 to upwards of $1,000.

“Our largest package [comes] with two grand prize pumpkins and like 40 other pumpkins that come in all these different shapes, sizes, colors and varietals,” Torres told Good Morning America.

She added, “I thought, ‘Would someone else spend $1,000 on pumpkins?’ And turns out, yes, yes, they would.”

The average price of an individual pumpkin varies based on factors such as weight and variety, but according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average retail price of a single Howden pumpkin, a variety often used for a jack-o’-lanterns, ranged from about $4.68 to $6.21 last fall, from September to October 2024.

For Torres, business is booming, with an increase of over 4,000% over the last five years.

“We go big in Texas, so birthday parties, Christmas, all of the things. And so, when we gave people the opportunity to go big for fall, it was just like, ‘yes, yes, yes,'” Torres said.

Porch Pumpkins launched in 2020. On the company’s website, Torres states that she started that season “thinking I would create 30 or so displays for family and friends,” but was “blown away with how many people quickly booked me.”

“We ended the season delivering and designing just over 250 homes!” she writes.

This year, Torres said Porch Pumpkins plans on sprucing up more than 1,300 homes.

Porch Pumpkins sources its pumpkins and hay from the state of Texas and packs up to 20 large 18-wheeler trucks with deliveries to serve the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston regions.