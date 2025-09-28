Ducks, Cougars win, Huskies lose to No. 1 Ohio State

Oregon outlasts Penn State 30-24 in double overtime

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Dillon Thieneman intercepted Drew Allar’s pass in the second overtime period and No. 6 Oregon outlasted No. 3 Penn State 30-24. Jamari Johnson ran for a touchdown in overtime, Dierre Hill Jr. caught a touchdown pass, Jordan Davison ran for another score and Atticus Sappington kicked a field goal for the Ducks (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) who won their FBS-leading 23rd straight regular-season game. Trailing 17-10, Penn State got the ball with 7:07 left to play and drove down the field where Allar hooked up with Devonte Ross for a 7-yard touchdown to force overtime.

No. 1 Ohio State pulls away to beat Washington 24-6

SEATTLE (AP) — Ohio State tied a school record back in April when a whopping 14 players, eight of them on the defensive side, were selected in the NFL draft. The losses of key contributors from the national championship-winning team like tackle Tyleik Williams, end JT Tuimoloau and others were expected to inch the Buckeyes’ vaunted defense back to Earth, if only a little bit. Same goes for the loss of former defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who accepted the same job at Penn State. It would have been difficult to gather as much based on the defensive dominance that was on display Saturday as No. 1 Ohio State beat Washington 24-6 on Saturday in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Washington State rides Zevi Eckhaus, defense to 20-3 victory over Colorado State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Zevi Eckhaus threw a touchdown pass and Washington State’s defense held Colorado State without a touchdown at home for the first time in 85 games as the Cougars cruised to a 20-3 victory. Washington State (3-2) held a road opponent without a touchdown for the first time since October of 2006. The Cougars surrendered 59 points twice in back-to-back losses to North Texas and Washington entering the game. It was the first road win for first-year coach Jimmy Rogers. Colorado State (1-3) turned the opening possession into a 50-yard field goal by Isaiah Hankins and a 3-0 lead against its future Pac-12 Conference opponent.