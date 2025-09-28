9/27 Sports Brief

Europe takes a record lead into Ryder Cup’s Sunday singles

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — The New York fans gave Europe a stronger challenge than the American players. Team Europe handled both beautifully and are on the verge of winning the Ryder Cup again. Europe won six of the eight matches Saturday and set a Ryder Cup record with an 11 1/2-4 1/2 lead going into the Sunday singles. Rory McIlroy caught the brunt of the verbal abuse. He answered with an expletive and great golf. McIlroy has won all four of his matches. Scottie Scheffler made the wrong kind of history by becoming the first player to go 0-4 in the team matches.

Simpson accounts for 3 TDs as No. 17 Alabama never trails and beats No. 5 Georgia 24-21

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Ty Simpson passed for 276 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score as No. 17 Alabama held on late to beat No. 5 Georgia 24-21 to give the Bulldogs their first home loss in six years. Alabama won its third straight since opening the season with a 31-17 loss at Florida State. Georgia fell behind 17-7 in the first half and never led. The Bulldogs fell to 1-7 against Alabama under coach Kirby Smart, the Crimson Tide’s former defensive coordinator. Alabama ended Georgia’s home winning streak at 33.

WNBA suspends Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve 1 game for behavior and comments in playoff loss to Mercury

The WNBA has suspended Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve for one game for her conduct and comments during and following the Lynx’s 84-76 loss to the Mercury on Friday night. Her conduct and comments included aggressively pursuing and verbally abusing a game official on the court, failure to leave the court in a timely manner upon her ejection with 21.8 seconds to play in the fourth quarter, inappropriate comments made to fans when exiting the court, and remarks made in a postgame press conference. Reeve will serve the suspension on Sunday when the Lynx play the Mercury in Game 4 of the teams’ semifinals series in Phoenix.

Guardians clinch postseason spot with walk-off hit by pitch, complete historic turnaround

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt said during the Guardians’ 10-game losing streak in July that things would turn around. The Guardians ended up making one of the biggest turnarounds in baseball history. Cleveland clinched a postseason spot Saturday night with a 3-2 victory over the Texas Rangers. C.J. Kayfus was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottomg of the ninth inning, forcing home the winning run. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it’s the first time since at least 1920 that a team won on a walk-off hit by pitch to clinch a postseason spot. The Guardians are the first American League team to reach the playoffs after having a 10-game losing streak during the season.

Tigers clinch playoff berth with 2-1 win over Red Sox in Game 161 and avert September collapse

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston clinch party moved across the diamond. Less than 24 hours after the Red Sox drenched the home clubhouse at Fenway Park to celebrate their postseason berth, the Detroit Tigers were spraying Champagne in the visitors’ locker room after beating Boston to earn a spot in the American League playoffs. After blowing a 14-game lead in the AL Central and an eighth-inning lead on Friday night that would have secured their spot a day earlier, the Tigers beat the Red Sox 2-1 on Saturday. Assured at least a wild card, Detroit can still win the division and host a first-round playoff series with a win Sunday at Boston and a Cleveland loss to Texas.

AP Top 25 Preview: Shake up on the way after 4 teams in AP top 10 lose, 2 of them in double overtime

It has been a wild weekend for AP Top 25 college football teams, with big changes expected in the rankings. Four top 10 teams lost, including Penn State and Florida State, both in double overtime. LSU and Georgia also suffered defeats. Oregon, which beat Penn State, is likely to move up in the rankings. Alabama, after a strong win against Georgia, seems poised to climb as well. Notre Dame improved its standing with a big win over Arkansas. Meanwhile, Florida State and TCU are expected to drop after their losses. Texas A&M and Arizona State could benefit from the shakeup.

AL East race goes down to final day with Yankees and Blue Jays tied for lead

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays are tied atop the AL East at 93-68 going into the final day of the regular season. The Blue Jays hold the head-to-head tiebreaker, having won the season series against the Yankees. On Sunday, Luis Gil will pitch for the Yankees against Baltimore, while Kevin Gausman will face Tampa Bay in Toronto. The division winner will be the AL’s top playoff seed. The runner-up likely will host Boston in a Wild Card Series starting Tuesday. New York seeks its second straight AL East title, while Toronto aims for its first since 2015.

Houston Astros eliminated from playoff contention, ending streak of 8 straight appearances

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Houston Astros’ streak of eight consecutive playoff appearances ended Saturday night when the Cleveland Guardians beat the Texas Rangers 3-2 to clinch the final American League spot. Houston was in the second inning of its road game against the Los Angeles Angels when Cleveland won, eliminating the Astros. This will be the first time they miss the postseason since 2016. Houston made seven straight trips to the AL Championship Series from 2017-23, winning four pennants and a pair of World Series titles during that stretch.

McIlroy gives as good as he gets at Ryder Cup, telling fans to shut up, then sending them to exits

FARMINGDALE, N. Y. (AP) — With the match tightening and the crowd screaming, Rory McIlroy backed off his approach shot from the rough on the 16th hole at Bethpage Black and shouted “Shut the (expletive) up!” Then he stepped in, hit that approach to 3 feet and Tommy Fleetwood made the putt to cap Europe’s 3-and-2 victory over Collin Morikawa and Harris English at the Ryder Cup. McIlroy paired with Shane Lowry for a 2-up win over Justin Thomas and Cameron Young in the afternoon. With the help of McIlroy’s 3 1/2 points over his first four matches, Europe all but wrapped up the 2025 edition of an event that seems to grow more combustible each year.