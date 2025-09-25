Oregon-Penn State and Ohio State-Washington highlight Big Ten slate this week

Things to watch this week in the Big Ten:

Game of the week

No. 6 Oregon (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) at No. 3 Penn State (3-0, 0-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

This meeting of unbeaten teams is a rematch of last year’s Big Ten championship game, which Oregon won 45-37.

It also pits Dante Moore and the high-powered Oregon offense against Dani Dennis-Sutton and the stingy Penn State defense. Oregon is scoring 50.8 points per game, while Penn State is allowing just 5.7.

BetMGM Sportsbook has Penn State as a 3 1/2-point favorite.

The undercard

No. 1 Ohio State (3-0) at Washington (3-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Washington puts its 22-game home winning streak on the line as it faces Ohio State for the first time since joining the Big Ten. Their last matchup came when Ohio State capped its 2018 season by beating Washington 28-23 in the Rose Bowl.

This Big Ten opener for both teams also represents a national showcase for Washington RB Jonah Coleman, who has scored 60 points to lead all Bowl Subdivision players.

BetMGM lists Ohio State as an eight-point favorite.

Impact players

— Southern California WR Makai Lemon had 225 all-purpose yards (127 receiving, 11 rushing, 64 in kickoff returns, 23 in punt returns) in a 45-31 victory over Michigan State. Lemon has 24 catches for 438 yards and three touchdowns for the 21st-ranked Trojans.

— Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza went 21 of 23 for 267 yards with five touchdown passes and no interceptions in the 11th-ranked Hoosiers’ 63-10 blowout of No. 23 Illinois. The performance made him the Associated Press national player of the week.

— Washington QB Demond Williams Jr. went 16 of 19 for 298 yards and four touchdowns in a 59-24 triumph over Washington State. He also rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Williams hasn’t thrown an interception this season.

— Maryland LB Daniel Wingate recorded 11 tackles and a sack in the Terrapins’ 27-10 victory at Wisconsin. Wingate has 39 total tackles to lead all Big Ten players.

Inside the numbers

Indiana’s rout of Illinois snapped the Hoosiers’ 14-game losing streak against Top 25 teams. Illinois was ranked ninth at the time of the game. … Nebraska has lost 28 consecutive games against Top 25 teams. The streak continued Saturday when the Cornhuskers fell 30-27 at home to Michigan, which improved from No. 21 to No. 19 after the game. … Iowa’s Kaden Wetjen has scored on special teams in each of his last two games. One week after delivering a 95-yard punt return in a 47-7 victory over UMass, Wetjen had a 100-yard kickoff return in a 38-28 triumph at Rutgers. … Washington is outscoring opponents 52-0 in the fourth quarter. … Wisconsin has lost each of its last seven games against Power Four programs. … Penn State’s Gabriel Nwosu has attempted just five punts this season, and he’s landed all five of them inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. He’s placed three inside the 10.

Get to know him

Oregon WR Dakorien Moore was regarded as the nation’s top receiving prospect in his high school class, and he has wasted no time making an impact in his freshman season. Moore has scored touchdowns in two of Oregon’s last three games heading into Saturday’s showdown at Penn State.

___