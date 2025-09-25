9/24 Sports Brief

Ryder Cup has power to divide — or unite — during fraught and fragile time in the US

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — This week’s Ryder Cup is an example of sports as an international score-settler. Could a group of pro golfers give Americans a break from the nonstop news cycles that makes their country feel fraught and fragile? Could it help bring a country together? And if so, how will fans react to two of the most-beloved golfers during a normal week, Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood. They’ll be representing the opposition this week, Europe. They’ll be doing it at Bethpage Black outside New York — a workingman’s golf course where fans have a reputation for behaving badly toward people they don’t like.

Guardians defy odds with historic comeback for AL Central lead

CLEVELAND (AP) — Steven Kwan wasn’t focused on standings in early July when the Cleveland Guardians were struggling. But on Wednesday night, Cleveland made history. They moved into first place with a 5-1 win over Detroit. This marks the biggest comeback in baseball history, overcoming a 15-and-a-half-game deficit. Cleveland now leads Detroit by one game with four games left. The Guardians have been on fire in September, boasting an 18-5 record. Their pitching has been stellar, allowing two or fewer runs in 19 consecutive games. Manager Stephen Vogt praised the team’s resilience but emphasized there’s more work to do.

Phillies wrap up a 1st-round bye, hitting a team-record 8 homers to rout the Marlins

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Edmundo Sosa hit three of Philadelphia’s team-record eight home runs, Kyle Schwarber had two to pad his National League lead and the Phillies wrapped up a first-round bye with an 11-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night. Schwarber hit Nos. 55 and 56 and also doubled and singled. He trails Seattle’s Cal Raleigh by four for the major league homer lead. Sosa was activated before the game after being out since Sept. 16 because of a groin injury. Bryson Stott, Alec Bohm and Otto Kemp also homered. Jesus Luzardo (15-7) struck out 10 in seven innings.

Judge ties MLB record by hitting 50 homers for 4th time as Yankees regain share of AL East lead

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge put himself in some rare company while lifting the New York Yankees into a share of the AL East lead for the first time in 3 1/2 months. Judge became just the fourth player to reach 50 home runs four times and, just like last year, he followed by hitting No. 51 in the same game. A day after the Yankees clinched their 60th postseason berth and eighth in nine years, Judge joined Babe Ruth, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa as the only hitters with four 50-homer seasons.

LISTEN: Parsons downplays return to Dallas, says sacking his mentor Dak Prescott will be ‘painful’

Sacking Dak Prescott would be bittersweet for Micah Parsons. The two-time All-Pro pass rusher downplayed his upcoming return to Dallas and expressed his feelings about potentially taking down his friend and former teammate on the latest “On Football with the AP’s Rob Maaddi.” Parsons and the Green Bay Packers face off against Prescott and the Cowboys in front of a national television audience on Sunday night. Parsons plans to treat it like an ordinary game, though it’ll be his first time inside AT&T Stadium as a visitor.

Jaxson Dart is ‘ready’ to be the Giants’ starting QB. Brian Daboll won’t say why change now

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jaxson Dart says he’s ready to take over as the New York Giants’ starting quarterback. The first-round pick out of Mississippi is expected to make his first NFL start Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Coach Brian Daboll said it was his decision to bench Russell Wilson and turn to the rookie. Daboll declined to explain why this was the right time to make the change. No. 1 receiver Malik Nabers said he had a job to do and that it was not his decision to change QBs.

Fried Rice combo sparks jokes among Yankees pitcher Max Fried and catcher Ben Rice

NEW YORK (AP) — A Fried Rice combo left Ben Rice hungering to yuk it up with Max Fried. About to catch his Yankees teammate for the first time, the New York catcher couldn’t wait to mention the battery word play when he walked into the pregame meeting. “It’s such a layup of a joke I had to say it right right when we got in there,” Rice said after Fried pitched the Yankees over the Chicago White Sox 8-1. “First Fried Rice combo of the year.” Fried became the major leagues’ first 19-game winner. He is 6-0 with a 1.55 ERA in his last seven starts.

Lionel Messi scores 2 goals and Inter Miami clinches playoff spot with 4-0 win over New York City FC

NEW YORK (AP) — Lionel Messi had two goals and an assist to reach 37 goal contributions this season and Inter Miami clinched a playoff spot with a 4-0 victory over New York City FC. Miam (16-6-7), which won its third straight game, extended its league-leading goal total to 64 this season. Five of Miami’s last six MLS matches have featured at least three goals, most recently a 3–2 victory over D.C. United. After his first-half assist, Messi became the first player in MLS history to record at least 35 goal contributions in consecutive seasons. After two second-half goals, Messi became the fourth player in MLS history to record eight multi-goal games in a single season. Messi made it 2-0 in the 74th minute and he scored again in the 86th.