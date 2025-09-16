MULTNOMAH COUNTY MAN WHO USED 14 AND 16 YEAR OLD TO HELP SELL DRUGS SENT TO PRISON

Portland, OR- A Multnomah County man who used a 14 year old and 16 year old to help sell drugs was sentenced to 40 months prison on September 16, 2025.

Olaf Lamont Johnson, 57-years-old, was convicted of Using a Minor in Commission of Controlled Substance Offense and Unlawful Delivery of Fentanyl constituting a Commercial Drug Offense and sentenced by Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Adele Ridenour.

Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Jesse Hoffman prosecuted the case for the state. After the sentencing he said:

“Fentanyl devastates lives, families, and communities, but it does not hurt people on its own. It takes drug dealers like Mr. Johnson to sell this poison for profit. In this case, Mr. Johnson used children to try to deliver that poison. The dedicated investigators of the Portland Police Bureau stopped him, and now, Mr. Johnson is going to prison. The court’s sentence reflects the gravity of Mr. Johnson’s crimes and the community’s unwillingness to tolerate the harm dealers like him inflict on us.”

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office would like to thank Detective Mike Jones and the members of Portland Police Bureau’s Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit for their excellent investigative work on this case.

The Facts:

In late January of 2024 a Portland Police detective used the cell phone of a person who had overdosed and died- to contact a fentanyl dealer. An agreement was reached to purchase the drug at Cascade Station. Once there, the police buyer received a call telling him a man with glasses was at the location and ready to sell him the drugs. The police buyer also received a call from a young, female voice saying she was there to sell him the drugs. Police spotted and contacted Olaf Johnson at the location. He was in a Tahoe SUV. A 16 year old male was in the front passenger seat, with a loaded firearm. A 14-year old female was in the back seat. Police searched Johnson and found 100 pills that tested presumptive positive for fentanyl, and he also had packaging material.



