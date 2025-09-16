MLB Highlights

Peralta wins his NL-best 17th, Yelich goes deep and the Brewers beat the Angels 9-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — All-Star Freddy Peralta allowed two hits, struck out 10 and won his NL-leading 17th game, Christian Yelich hit his 29th homer and drove in three runs and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-2 on Tuesday night. Peralta (17-6) extended his career-high in wins and tied the New York Yankees Max Fried for tops in the majors in victories. Peralta also tied the franchise record set by Zach Davies in 2017. Peralta allowed one run on two hits over six innings and walked two. The only hiccups were Carter Kieboom’s bloop single and Denzer Guzman’s first career home run.

Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez plunked again but appears to have dodged injury

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets are hopeful Francisco Alvarez, already playing with a broken pinkie on his left hand and a torn UCL in his right thumb, dodged another injury Tuesday night when the catcher was hit by a pitch on his upper left arm. Alvarez appeared to be in serious pain after getting drilled by a 100 mph fastball from Padres rookie right-hander Bradgley Rodríguez in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 8-3 victory. The 23-year-old was removed from the game but appeared on the bench minutes later, smiling and sporting a large wrap around his left arm. He later joined the handshake line following New York’s victory. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Alvarez was sore but wasn’t expected to undergo imaging.

Phillies’ Edmundo Sosa hits injured list with groin strain, Rafael Lantigua called up

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have placed infielder Edmundo Sosa on the injured list with a right groin strain. This move is retroactive to Saturday. Sosa has played multiple positions this season and set a career high with 33 RBIs. To fill his roster spot, the Phillies have called up infielder Rafael Lantigua from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Outfielder Brewer Hicklen has been designated for assignment. Lantigua, who will wear No. 19, is making his major league debut. He has been performing well in Triple-A, ranking high in walks and runs in the International League.