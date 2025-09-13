Mitch Garver hits go-ahead homer as Mariners top Angels 2-1 for 7th straight win

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Garver hit a go-ahead, solo home run in the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 on Friday night for their seventh straight win.

Garver turned on an elevated fastball from reliever Connor Brogdon (3-2) and hit it into the left-field bleachers for his ninth home run of the season. Seattle remained in a tie with the Houston Astros atop the AL West for a second straight night.

The Mariners went in front in the fourth inning on a two-out, two-strike RBI double by Jorge Polanco. The switch-hitter kept his hands inside on a fastball from Yusei Kikuchi, cranking it to left to drive in Cal Raleigh, who doubled earlier in the inning.

The Angels were held scoreless until the top of the seventh inning, when Logan Davidson tied it with an RBI double off reliever Carlos Vargas (5-5).

After Garver’s homer in the bottom of the seventh, the Mariners’ bullpen made sure it stood, with Andrés Muñoz getting the last three outs for his 35th save of the season.

Key moment

In the sixth inning, right fielder Victor Robles robbed Angels cleanup hitter Taylor Ward of a double that would have likely scored two runs. Instead, Los Angeles was held scoreless until the seventh inning.

Key stat

Polanco has recorded a double in five consecutive games, tied for the longest active streak in the majors this season. It’s also the longest streak for a Mariners player since Raúl Ibañez from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2 in 2004.

Up next

Angels LHP Mitch Farris (1-0, 2.45 ERA) starts Saturday against Mariners RHP Bryan Woo (13-7, 3.02).

