You can dance, you can jive, just not drunkenly in the aisle of an airplane

See that girl, watch that scene, digging the dancing queen get arrested.

While not exactly what ABBA was singing about, that’s what passengers on a flight from Sydney witnessed as an allegedly intoxicated woman danced through the aisle as the plane was taxiing ahead of takeoff.

According to the Australian Federal Police, or AFP, the woman is also accused of swearing at the cabin crew and ignoring safety instructions as she turned the aircraft into her own personal music video.

The woman was subsequently removed from the flight by police, and the plane took off without her. She returned to her home country of New Zealand the next day.

The woman could be sentenced to a fine and a maximum of two years in prison.

“Anyone misbehaving under the influence of alcohol will be removed from their flight,” says AFP Detective Acting Inspector Trevor Robinson. “The alleged behavior of this woman risked the safety of herself, passengers and crew, and in this case caused a delayed takeoff, which inconveniences everyone on board.”

While you may be free to roam about the cabin, that doesn’t mean you should dance about the cabin.