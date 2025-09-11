Lost wallet returned to now-grown high school student after over 50 years, sans cash

A Canadian man got a blast from the past when the wallet he lost over 50 years ago was finally returned to him.

Tom Schopf tells The Hamilton Spectator that he was a senior at Orchard Park Secondary School in 1974 when his wallet went missing. Fast-forward half a century, and the wallet was discovered behind a bathroom wall during building renovations.

The wallet included Schopf’s student IDs and driver’s license, as well as various photos and other personal effects you might expect a teenager in 1974 to hold on to.

“Flipping through the things in there, it was trip down amnesia lane,” Schopf says.

One thing that the wallet didn’t include, however, was cash, which has led to the going theory regarding how it got lost in the first place.

“It probably was taken when I left my wallet in the gymnasium changing room,” Schopf says. “Where it was found would make sense that someone took the cash and ditched it in the ceiling.”