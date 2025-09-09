Oregon housing agency to build nearly 1,200 new housing units in seven Oregon cities

by Mia Maldonado, Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Housing and Community Services will use $291 million to build nearly 1,200 affordable homes across the state.

The state agency is partnering with local housing entities and nonprofits to fund the development of 12 housing projects across seven Oregon cities. Many of the homes will house low-income Oregonians, including elderly people, veterans, families exiting homelessness and agricultural workers.

The projects are funded through low-income housing tax credits, conduit bonds and state programs including the Permanent Supportive housing program meant to increase the supply of affordable housing and the Local Innovation and Fast Track program, which is meant to boost affordable homeownership and rental housing.

Most Local Innovation and Fast Track funds allocated by the 2025 Oregon Legislature have already been committed to housing projects as Oregon Housing and Community Services recently streamlined the application process to build housing more quickly.

“This is what responsive government looks like—turning legislative intent into homes for Oregonians,” Oregon Housing and Community Services Executive Director Andrea Bell said in a statement. “Through the new (application) process, we’ve committed nearly all of our Local Innovation and Fast Track funding in just a few months, ensuring a timely response to the housing needs of rural, Tribal, and urban communities across Oregon.”

The projects in development include:

34 units at Quarterdeck Apartments in Dallas, sponsored by Polk Community Development Corporation

116 units at Allenwood Apartments in Grants Pass, sponsored by Oregon Human Development Corporation and NeighborWorks Umpqua

76 units at Chenowith Affordable Housing in The Dalles, sponsored by Northwest Housing Alternatives and Columbia Cascade Housing Corporation

120 units at Compass Points in Salem, sponsored by Catholic Community Services

15 units at Cottages United in Salem, sponsored by United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley

60 units at Gussie Belle II in Salem, sponsored by Green Light Development, Seed of Faith Ministries, Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency

183 units at Joseph Street Apartments in Salem, sponsored by Neighborly Communities LLC and Community Resource Trust

74 units at Bull Mountain Apartments in Tigard, sponsored by Home First Development

104 units at Meadowlark Place in Beaverton, sponsored by Community Partners for Affordable Housing

150 units at Barbur Apartments in Portland, sponsored by Innovative Housing, Inc.

96 units at Jamii Court in Portland, sponsored by Community Partners for Affordable Housing

143 units at Flatworks Building in Portland, sponsored by SDP-ODP Management LLC

