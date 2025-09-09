Governor Tina Kotek Proclaims Oregon Veteran Suicide Prevention Awareness Week

Governor Tina Kotek has proclaimed September 7–13, 2025, as Oregon Veteran Suicide Prevention Awareness Week.

This observance is a reminder of the invisible wounds many veterans carry, the importance of seeking and offering support, and our shared responsibility to create a culture of care.

Veterans and their families have 24/7 access to confidential support through the Veterans Crisis Line by:

• Dialing 988 and pressing 1

• Chatting online at veteranscrisisline.net

• Texting 838255

Together, we can ensure Oregon’s veterans know that help is available, recovery is possible, and their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

ODVA is also committed to helping veterans and their families find support, hope and connection through our website BeyondTheMilitaryUniform.com — Oregon’s hub for veteran suicide prevention resources.

The site offers tools for self-care, crisis planning, and meaningful connections, along with a comprehensive directory of mental health support. Every veteran’s journey is unique, and this resource is built to meet those diverse needs.