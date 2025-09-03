Mom recreates Toy Story scene to send son off to college

One mom’s heartwarming and thoughtful sendoff for her college-bound son has gone viral, picking up over 71 million views on TikTok since it was uploaded less than a week ago.

Ben Szram shared the video post, which shows him walking out of a room and breaking into a smile as he heads toward a hallway and sees it lined with his childhood photos, toys and teddy bears, along with notes that read “We Love You” and “Good Luck in College.”

“I’m leaving for college today and my mom told me she had a surprise,” the 18-year-old wrote in text overlaid on the video. “All my childhood toys came to say bye.”

Ben told ABC News the sendoff, reminiscent of a scene straight from Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 3, where Andy gives away his toys to a young girl and the toys get lined up as he drives away, came as a complete surprise.

Ben said he was not only surprised by his mom’s touching sendoff but also amazed at how much the TikTok video went viral.

“It’s crazy how much people were relating to us and and it’s comforting,” Ben said. “I love hearing that I’m not alone with this feeling of leaving for college.”

