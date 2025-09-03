9/03 Sports Brief

NBA says it will open investigation into report that Clippers broke cap rules with Leonard deal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NBA says it will investigate if a $28 million endorsement contract between Kawhi Leonard and a California-based sustainability services company allowed the Los Angeles Clippers to circumvent league salary cap rules, following a report by journalist Pablo Torre. The probe will focus on ties between Leonard, the Clippers and a company called Aspiration Fund Adviser, LLC, which filed for bankruptcy this year. It listed several creditors at that time, among them the Clippers (who were owed about $30 million) and a company called KL2 Aspire LLC that was owed $7 million. Leonard is listed as the manager of that company in California filings.

Amanda Anisimova upsets Iga Swiatek at the U.S. Open after 6-0, 6-0 loss to her in Wimbledon’s final

NEW YORK (AP) — Amanda Anisimova has upset Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-3 in the U.S. Open quarterfinals less than two months after losing to the six-time Grand Slam champion in the Wimbledon final by a 6-0, 6-0 score. The victory Wednesday allowed the No. 8-seeded Anisimova to reach her third major semifinal and first at Flushing Meadows. Anisimova is a 24-year-old who was born in New Jersey and grew up in Florida. The powerful strokes and poise Anisimova displayed in Arthur Ashe Stadium against No. 2 Swiatek — the 2022 U.S. Open champion — were such a striking contrast to what happened at the All England Club’s Centre Court on July 12.

NBA moving closer to a US vs. International format for the All-Star Game, AP source says

The NBA is close to finalizing another new format for this season’s All-Star Game that would include two eight-man teams from the U.S. and one eight-man team composed of international players squaring off in a round-robin tournament. A person with knowledge of the plan spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the format has not been finalized. The person says the league’s competition committee has reviewed details of the plan and reacted positively to the concept. The league is about 70% American players and about 30% international.

Angel Reese voices frustration with Chicago Sky’s losing season, hints at possible exit

CHICAGO (AP) — Angel Reese aired her frustrations with the Chicago Sky as the franchise finishes another losing season. The two-time WNBA All-Star told The Chicago Tribune that she “might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me” if the team doesn’t improve its outlook. Chicago routed Connecticut Wednesday night to improve to 10-30. The franchise is 3-15 since the All-Star Break, but Reese missed a lot of those games with a back issue.

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, fighting an illness, has 2 hits after opting not to pitch vs. Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s next start on the mound is uncertain as he deals with a lingering illness. The Los Angeles Dodgers star skipped his turn in the rotation on Wednesday night against Pittsburgh. Manager Dave Roberts has not set a date for Ohtani’s return to pitching. Ohtani managed to play and had two hits in a 3-0 loss. He has been dealing with a deep cough but continues to contribute on the field. All-Star catcher Will Smith also exited the game with a hand contusion. The Dodgers have lost four of their last five games.

Felix Auger-Alissiame beats Alex de Minaur at the US Open to reach his 1st major semi since 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime has eliminated Alex de Minaur 4-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5, 7-6 (4) at the U.S. Open to reach his second Grand Slam semifinal — and second at Flushing Meadows. The No. 25-seeded Auger-Aliassime’s victory in Arthur Ashe Stadium included 22 aces. One came when de Minaur was just one point from taking a two-set lead. Auger-Aliassime’s only other trip to the final four at a major came in New York in 2021 at age 21. The Canadian will face No. 1 Jannik Sinner or No. 10 Lorenzo Musetti on Friday for a berth in the final. No. 8 seed de Minaur dropped to 0-6 in major quarterfinals.

NFLPA interim boss David White tells AP an 18-game regular season is ‘not inevitable’

The interim executive director of the NFL Players Association told The Associated Press an 18-game season is “not inevitable” and he hasn’t had any conversations with the league about expanding the length of the regular season, which increased to 17 games in 2021. David White said he had a productive meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in New York a couple weeks ago, calling it “a very good start to our relationship” and added they have agreed to an “open and respectful” line of communication. White, who replaced Lloyd Howell last month, addressed various topics in an exclusive 45-minute interview with The Associated Press.

Aaron Rodgers brushes off revenge narrative ahead of Steelers’ season opener against Jets

PITTSBURGH (AP) — New Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he’s happy to be playing football this weekend. The fact that it’s against the New York Jets just happens to be a coincidence. Rodgers signed with the Steelers in June and is excited about the new chapter. The 41-year-old hasn’t played since leading the Jets to a win over Miami in January to end the regular season. Rodgers is confident in Pittsburgh’s revamped offense, which includes new additions such as DK Metcalf and Jonnu Smith. He praises the team’s tight ends as the best he’s worked with.

Oakland Ballers to use artificial intelligence to manage Saturday home game against Great Falls

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The playoff-bound Oakland Ballers of the independent Pioneer League are turning to artificial intelligence to manage all aspects of Saturday’s home game against the Great Falls Voyagers at Raimondi Park. So it might be almost like a day off for manager Aaron Miles, whose lineup and in-game decisions will even be made for him. The starting pitcher is already set. He will leave it to AI to decide when to pinch hit or replace his pitcher.

NHL to implement a playoff salary cap beginning this season, AP source says

The NHL will implement a playoff salary cap and remove player dress code requirements beginning this season, a person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press. The league and Players’ Association agreed to those changes as part of a new collective bargaining agreement that begins in September 2026. The sides opted to make the playoff cap and dress code policy adjustments immediately rather than waiting another year. Extending the regular season to 84 games, reducing the maximum length of contracts and other changes will go into effect in 2026-27.