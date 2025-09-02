Baz stops losing streak as Rays rout Mariners 10-2 for 4th straight win

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Shane Baz pitched six shutout innings to end his eight-game losing streak and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Seattle Mariners 10-2 on Monday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

Nick Fortes hit an early three-run homer and scored three times. Tristan Gray also went deep and Yandy Díaz had a two-run double for the Rays (68-69), who moved within 4 1/2 games of the Mariners for the last American League playoff spot.

Seattle holds a 1 1/2-game lead over Texas for the third and final wild card.

Junior Caminero went 3 for 4 with two RBI singles. Jake Mangum also had three of Tampa Bay’s 13 hits at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Mariners starter Luis Castillo (8-8) allowed five runs and six hits in four innings.

Baz (9-11) scattered five hits and two walks while striking out six to earn his first win since June 26.

Fortes’ flyball over the right-center wall in the second had Dominic Canzone reaching to try and bring it back. Canzone protested he lost his glove in the process, but after a replay review, Fortes had a three-run homer and the Rays had a lead they did not relinquish.

Pinch-hitter Leo Rivas connected for a two-run shot in the Seattle ninth, his first major league homer.

Key moment

Baz found himself in a jam in the sixth after Randy Arozarena and Cal Raleigh opened the inning with back-to-back singles. Baz coaxed a flyout from Julio Rodríguez, a harmless grounder to first from Josh Naylor and got out of the inning by striking out Eugenio Suárez.

Key stat

Baz’s losing streak was the longest of his career.

Up next

Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen (10-5, 2.64 ERA) faces RHP Bryan Woo (12-7, 2.95) when the series continues Tuesday night.

