That’s a knife … still lodged in a guy’s chest

Nobody wants to be stabbed in the back, but a stab in the front is no picnic, either.

A recent case published in the National Library of Medicine details a 44-year-old patient dealing with pus discharging from his chest. Upon examination, it was discovered that the “otherwise healthy” man had a knife blade still stuck in him after suffering stab wounds eight years prior.

The man then went under a procedure to successfully remove the knife and had an “uncomplicated postoperative recovery.”

“This case underscores the potential for significant delayed complications from untreated penetrating chest trauma, particularly in settings with limited access to definitive surgical care,” the report reads, noting that the original wounds were only treated with primary first aid.