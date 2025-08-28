One shell of a rescue

A tortoise was apprehended by police, and it definitely wasn’t for speeding.

Ohio’s North Canton Police Department reports that it responded to calls of a large, shelled reptile “roaming through yards and into the roadway.”

“Officers arrived and discovered a giant turtle clearly out of place,” the North Canton PD writes in a Facebook post. “With care (and gloves!), Officer Lewis safely captured the turtle, temporarily detained it at the Community Gardens, and then turned it over to the Stark County Parks District. They confirmed the turtle is not native to the area and will assist in finding a proper placement for our unexpected visitor.”

As for how the tortoise got loose in the first place, maybe it was racing a hare in an effort to teach a lesson on over-confidence.