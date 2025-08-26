8/26 Sports Brief

Coco Gauff’s 1st match with a new serve coach at the US Open is a struggle but also a win

NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff has won her first match since enlisting someone to help with her shaky serving and moved into the second round at the U.S. Open. The No. 3-seeded Gauff got off to a rocky start and was broken a total of six times before pulling away to defeat 79th-ranked Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5 in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night. Gauff avoided a second consecutive first-round Grand Slam exit after bowing out right away at Wimbledon. She started working recently with Gavin MacMillan, a biomechanics expert who helped current No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka retool her serve a few years ago.

Tommy DeVito is one of many quarterbacks released as teams trim rosters to 53 players

Tommy DeVito is the latest quarterback looking for a new team. The New York Giants have waived the local fan favorite. Elsewhere, Kyle Trask lost his job as Baker Mayfield’s backup in Tampa Bay after the team chose veteran Teddy Bridgewater to hold the No. 2 position. And Tyler Huntley didn’t make the cut in Cleveland. Desmond Ridder, who is 8-10 in his career as a starter, was cut by the Cincinnati Bengals. The Dallas Cowboys waived Will Grier, and the Atlanta Falcons released Easton Stick.

Startup women’s leagues on the rise, fueled by popularity of women’s sports. But will they last?

The Women’s Professional Baseball League will launch next year, becoming the United States’ first pro women’s baseball circuit in 70 years. But what makes a pro league successful? Analysts say mainstream recognition is key for sustainability and profitability. Good salaries and financial incentives should attract big-name players, who in turn draw big crowds and maybe even TV deals. Streaming services have also opened up new pathways to reach fans, as well as special tours and strong branding. At least eight women’s pro leagues have launched in the past three years including Unrivaled, a 3-on-3 women’s basketball league based in Miami.

Cardinals’ Wilson Contreras gets 6-game suspension for on-field tirade and plans to appeal

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras has been suspended for six games and fined an undisclosed amount for his tirade in St. Louis’ 7-6 win over Pittsburgh on Monday night.Contreras has informed Major League Baseball he plans to appeal the suspension, which means it will not take effect immediately. He was in the lineup for Tuesday night’s 8-3 loss to the Pirates and went 0 for 3, driving in a run with a groundout in the sixth inning. On Monday, Contreras threw a bat that mistakenly hit Cardinals hitting coach Brant Brown and tossed bubble gum on the field after he was ejected. Manager Oliver Marmol also was tossed during an animated argument with the umpires after a called third strike in the seventh inning.

Trouble in paradise: Kapalua to close ‘dying’ PGA Tour course for 2 months amid Maui water dispute

Problems with a water delivery system on the Hawaiian island of Maui are raising concerns about whether the PGA Tour can start at Kapalua in January. Kapalua general manager Alex Nakajima says the resort’s courses are closing for 60 days starting next Tuesday. He says the goal is for Kapalua to save the water-starved courses and save The Sentry tournament. The resort owner and Kapalua homeowners have sued Maui Land & Pineapple. That’s the company responsible for operating a century-old system that brings irrigation water down from the mountains. They claim there’s no shortage of water. The water company says it has honored its agreement with the golf courses.

Wimbledon champions Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek get off to good starts at the US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Iga Swiatek is trying to do something no woman has done since Serena Williams in 2012: win the U.S. Open and Wimbledon in the same season. Jannik Sinner is trying to do something no man has done since Roger Federer in 2008: repeat as U.S. Open champion. By the looks of things on Tuesday in Arthur Ashe Stadium as the now-three-day first round wrapped up, the two players who triumphed at the All England Club last month — and who both served short doping-related bans last year — look ready to contend again in New York. Swiatek dropped three games, Sinner four.

Day keeping simple approach for Sayin as No. 3 Ohio State prepares to host top-ranked Texas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Coach Ryan Day is keeping it simple for Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin before his first college start on Saturday. The Buckeyes, ranked No. 3, will host top-ranked Texas. Day is emphasizing finding a way to win without overthinking. Sayin played in four games last season, and Day is impressed with his growth in leadership during preseason. Sayin is the fifth quarterback under Day to make his first start. Day acknowledges the challenges of a first start and stresses avoiding distractions. Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and the offensive line are also key focuses for the game.

Pulisic back on US roster for September friendlies after skipping CONCACAF Gold Cup

NEW YORK (AP) — Christian Pulisic is returning to the U.S. national team for friendlies against South Korea and Japan after taking time off. He missed June exhibitions and the CONCACAF Gold Cup, leading to a spat with coach Mauricio Pochettino. Pulisic wanted a break after playing about 100 club matches with AC Milan over the past two seasons. He was among 22 players picked for games on Sept. 6 and 9. Sergiño Dest could play his first national team game in 18 months after recovering from a torn ACL. Several players were left off the roster because of injuries.