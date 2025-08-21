8/21 Sports Brief

NFL has increased security at its offices following a shooting that killed 4 people last month

The NFL has increased security at its offices following a shooting last month at a Manhattan building by a gunman authorities say was targeting league headquarters. The league previously recommended enhanced security measures at team and league facilities. They will be reviewed at a special league meeting on Aug. 26. NFL employees are back in their offices after working remotely in the weeks following the shooting that killed four people and injured a league employee.

Russell Henley birdies last 3 holes for a 61 to lead Tour Championship over Scheffler

ATLANTA (AP) — Russell Henley couldn’t miss with the putter in soft conditions at East Lake. The result was a 61 to build a two-shot lead over Scottie Scheffler after one round of the Tour Championship. Henley made over 200 feet of putts and one-putted six of his last seven greens. Scheffler missed only one fairway and had to scramble for par. He shot 63. That’s his best score by two shots in six appearances at East Lake. Everyone started from scratch this year. And in soft conditions, everyone took aim. Only two players from the 30-man field shot over par.

Jaylen Brown’s father arrested in Las Vegas in parking lot stabbing incident

BOSTON (AP) — The father of Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown was arrested in Las Vegas and charged with attempted murder after reportedly stabbing another man in a parking lot. According to TMZ, Quenton M. Brown admitted dinging the victim’s car with his door when he got out of his Lincoln Navigator. An argument ensued and Brown stabbed the victim in the back and stomach, the website reported. Court documents listed Brown as an inmate in the Clark County Detention Center on attempted murder charges. A person with knowledge of the incident, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss it, confirmed that the man arrested is Jaylen Brown’s father.

SEC approves 9-game conference schedule beginning in 2026, joining Big Ten and Big 12

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is moving to a nine-game conference schedule beginning in 2026. The decision ends years of debate and potentially eases a path toward another expansion of the College Football Playoff. The change was approved by conference presidents and chancellors. It previously had been recommended by league athletic directors. The SEC has played eight conference games each season since 1992 when the conference expanded to 12 teams with the addition of Arkansas and South Carolina. The Atlantic Coast Conference still plays eight league games. The Big 12 and the Big Ten already play nine.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says 1st-round pick Derrick Harmon sprained knee

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers first-round draft pick Derrick Harmon sprained a knee in the preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers and had to be carted to the locker room. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said after the 19-10 victory that the defensive end had a “knee sprain of some description” and called it one of two “significant” injuries for the team. Tomlin said Harmon and wide receiver Brandon Johnson (foot) will be evaluated more in the coming days. Tomlin did not give a timetable for their return. When asked if the team is worried that Harmon might have suffered serious ligament damage, Tomlin said “like I said, it is a knee sprain.”

Skattebo plays and Dart clears concussion protocol as Giants beat Patriots in preseason finale

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Cam Skattebo saw his first game action for the New York Giants and Jaxson Dart had an eventful preseason finale by throwing a touchdown pass and clearing concussion protocol following a big hit, with reserves playing much of a 42-10 rout of the New England Patriots. Skattebo had three carries for 12 yards. Dart was 6 of 12 for 81 yards and a touchdown before fumbling when he was tackled at the end of a long run. The Giants finished exhibition play unbeaten for the first time since 2019. The Patriots rested almost all of their starters.

Canadian government will not appeal sexual assault acquittal of 5 hockey players, lawyer says

LONDON, Ontario (AP) — A lawyer for one of five former world junior hockey players acquitted of sexual assault charges last month says the Canadian government will not appeal the judge’s ruling. Daniel Brown, who represents Alex Formenton, said he had been informed of that decision. Formenton, Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote were all acquitted of sexual assault. McLeod was also acquitted of a separate charge of being a party to the offense of sexual assault. The NHL has said the players remained ineligible, while the union disagreed, citing the collective bargaining agreement.

Gymnast who sparked FBI sex abuse inquiry into coach tells AP she’s proud to come forward

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A gymnast whose report of sexual abuse against her former coach led to his arrest and an FBI investigation into potential misconduct at gyms in three states says she’s proud she made a difference. Finley Weldon spoke in an interview with The Associated Press about her role in exposing the allegations against Sean Gardner, her coach at a renowned academy in Iowa until 2021. The 18-year-old Iowa State University freshman says she “felt like I needed to speak out to stop it from happening to other little girls, so they didn’t have to go through what I went through.” Weldon says she’s going public because she’s proud to have come forward. The FBI arrested Gardner last week.

Man arrested for WNBA sex-toy throwing at Liberty game, the 3rd arrest in string of disturbances

NEW YORK (AP) — An Ohio man has been arrested for the throwing of a sex toy at a WNBA game in New York. It’s the latest development in a string of disturbances where similar toys were tossed at WNBA games across the country, resulting in at least three arrests. New York police told The Associated Press that Charles Burgess from Dayton, Ohio, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly throwing an object at the Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty game on Aug. 5. The object hit a 12-year-old girl and Burgess was charged with two counts of assault. Burgess’ lawyer said his client surrendered himself and pleaded not guilty.

How MLB’s upcoming deals will change how you watch out-of-market, Sunday night and Wild Card games

ESPN is nearing a deal with Major League Baseball to distribute out-of-market games. This comes after ESPN opted out of its previous contract with MLB in February. ESPN aims to secure a reworked package at a lower cost. Meanwhile, NBC, Netflix, and Apple TV are in talks for regular-season packages, the Wild Card round, and the Home Run Derby. Negotiations are expected to conclude by the end of the regular season next month. MLB is also trying to appease its other rights holders, Fox and Turner Sports, as it navigates these new deals.