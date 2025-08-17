The ketchup smoothie of your dreams — or nightmares — available now

If tomatoes are a fruit, then why not a ketchup smoothie?

That’s the question Heinz and Smoothie King are exploring with their new concoction.

The Heinz Tomato Ketchup Smoothie blends acai sorbet, apple juice, strawberries and raspberries with America’s favorite condiment.

Folks at People magazine got to try it early and gave it a positive review, saying, “At first sip, the berries are the dominant taste, but then the ketchup adds another layer of dimension without being overpowering.”

It’s available at select Smoothie King locations now for $5.70. Get it? Heinz 57, $5.70?