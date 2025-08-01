Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross has surgery for finger injury

RENTON, Wa. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross will be sidelined for the next few weeks because of surgery for a dislocated right ring finger.

However coach Mike Macdonald said Thursday that Cross is expected to be ready for the season opener.

Cross, 24, had been practicing with a dislocated finger and would have been able to keep playing had the injury occurred during the regular season, Macdonald said.

But, with more than a month remaining until the Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 7 to open the regular season, the timing was right for Cross to have surgery.

“We felt like it was a good opportunity to fix it so he didn’t have to worry about it once it heals,” Macdonald said. “So, we’re looking at a couple, few weeks here. Expect him to be back before the San Francisco game.”

Cross, a first-round pick of the Seahawks in 2022, is entering his fourth season with the team. Seattle picked up an option for his contract for the 2026 season, which guarantees Cross $17.56 million. He has started 48 games across his Seahawks tenure and missed three games in 2023 because of a toe injury.

