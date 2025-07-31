This little piggy causes trouble

There’s a vandal roaming around Stockton, California, but it’s not what you may think.

A seven-month-old pot bellied pig named Wiggly frequently escapes from its owners and wreaks havoc on its neighbors’ yards, and those neighbors are fed up.

“The pig runs the street,” resident Patty Louis said at a meeting of Stockton City Council, according to CBS 13 in Sacramento. “He’s not just in my yard, he’s in other yards.”

Stockton Animal Services Manager Ashley Kluza reports that they first got the call about Wiggly on July 14, with complaints the porcine was “digging some holes in neighboring properties.”

“He was more sauntering around the neighborhood, digging holes in front yards, trying to get cool like pigs do,” she said.

But it seems the locals won’t have to put up with Wiggly much longer. The owner has been contacted by animal services and informed that keeping a pig within the city is illegal and they have 14 days to rehome the animal.

“In Stockton, dogs, cats, any sort of domesticated animal per se is allowed,” Kluza said. “Any sort of considered farm animal, or anything that’s more of like a wild animal is not allowed.”