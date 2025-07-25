A big blowup over nothing

A report about a possible drowning turned out to be blown out of proportion.

According to FOX26, 911 in Fresno, California, received a call about someone who looked to be stuck in the water of a local canal.

Upon arriving on the scene, however, police and firefighters found not a person but a blow-up doll stuck in a canal grate.

Responders removed the doll from the water, so it wouldn’t continue to be mistaken for a real-life human being.

The blow-up doll would probably be very embarrassed by causing such a commotion, if it had the capacity to display emotion.