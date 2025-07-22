The tortoise and the flare: Turtle accidentally starts house fire

We didn’t start the fire, this tortoise did.

The London Fire Brigade reports that it responded to a small apartment fire caused by a pet turtle accidentally knocking over its heat lamp in its tank, causing the surrounding hay to combust.

The reptile and the resident’s pet dog were safely evacuated from the building while the flames were handled.

“It is really important that heat lamps are secured properly to prevent them from being accidentally knocked over,” says a London Fire Brigade spokesperson. “They are usually positioned near hay or sawdust, which are both highly flammable materials. When they are not in use make sure they are switched off to avoid over-heating.”